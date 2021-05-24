TEXAS CITY — Virginia Eva Alexander, 84, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. Virginia was born February 18, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Oscar and Virginia James. Virginia loved her cats and the color purple. Some of her favorite things were shopping, flowers and lighthouses. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God for over fifty years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty years, Robert Alexander, Sr.; daughter Cynthia Alexander and brother Charles Anderson. Virginia is survived by her six sons: Robert Alexander, Jr. (Lynne), James Alexander (Karen), Donald Alexander (Diana), John Alexander, Michael Alexander, Timothy Alexander (Kris); sister Brenda Lopez (Rick); eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Benjamin Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.