Antonia Sanchez Borrego resident of Houston TX, formerly of Galveston TX. Went to be with our Lord on October 14, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 Beginning at 5:00 p.m., Eulogy at 6:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. All Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 I-45 North, Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
