GALVESTON — D. Gale Rogers, age 97, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
HOUSTON — Gregory B. Lewis, age 55, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
BAYTOWN — Betty Stoneham-Roberson, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Willie M. Jamison, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
GALVESTON — Charmell Yvette Williams-Hobgood, age 47, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
LA MARQUE — Mrs. Robbie Swindell, age 92, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. (409) 762-8470
