Michael Wayne Kelemen, Sr.

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Michael Wayne Kelemen, Sr. passed from this life Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Santa Fe.

Mike was born November 5, 1957, in Galveston to John and Goldie Kelemen, Sr. He was a dedicated employee at Binswanger Glass in Galveston where he worked for over 30 yrs. Mike loved playing the drums in Slow Hand Band with his lifelong friends Chuck Patterson and David Grace, among various other talented musicians. It was at one of their gigs where he met the love of his life, Cora. In 1991, they were married, and merged their families into one. He enjoyed riding his Harley, on the open roads, with the Arch Angels and Guardian Angels LE Motorcycle Club and participated in the Blue Santa Run every year. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in "God's Country" with his family and friends every chance he had. He was also a former member of the Elks Lodge. Mike was a great man, and he will be deeply missed by all.

