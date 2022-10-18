SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Michael Wayne Kelemen, Sr. passed from this life Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Santa Fe.
Mike was born November 5, 1957, in Galveston to John and Goldie Kelemen, Sr. He was a dedicated employee at Binswanger Glass in Galveston where he worked for over 30 yrs. Mike loved playing the drums in Slow Hand Band with his lifelong friends Chuck Patterson and David Grace, among various other talented musicians. It was at one of their gigs where he met the love of his life, Cora. In 1991, they were married, and merged their families into one. He enjoyed riding his Harley, on the open roads, with the Arch Angels and Guardian Angels LE Motorcycle Club and participated in the Blue Santa Run every year. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in "God's Country" with his family and friends every chance he had. He was also a former member of the Elks Lodge. Mike was a great man, and he will be deeply missed by all.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, John Ambroise Kelemen, Sr.; mother, Goldie Rippetoe; wife, Cora Lee Kelemen; brother, Johnny Kelemen, Jr.; sister, Beverly Kelemen; stepfather, Laddie Rippetoe.
Left to cherish his memories include his sons, Michael Wayne Kelemen, Jr. and wife, Evelyn, Michael Wayne Silberisen, Jr. and wife, Courtney; daughter, Kristen McDaniel and husband, William; brothers, Darrell Kelemen and wife, Nancy, Donnie Kelemen and wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Clara Kelemen; grandchildren, Cody Kelemen and husband, Brandon, Camrynn McDaniel, Kyle Kelemen, Hayden Molis, Michael Wayne Silberisen III, Teagan Silberisen, Julianna Kelemen; fur baby, Harley; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Don Jones and the Silverado Hospice care team, Wanda Gail Sparks for her around the clock care, and Kim Stewart for always being there to brighten his day.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Michael's name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or UTMB, 301 University Boulevard, Galveston, Texas 77555-0972. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
