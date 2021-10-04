LA MARQUE — Mr. Kostas Michael Giannoulis passed from this life Thursday morning, September 30, 2021, in Texas City.
Born February 22, 1938 in Chios, Greece, Mr. Giannoulis had been a longtime resident of La Marque, previously of New York and Greece. He worked as an officer and chief steward with the Greek Merchant Marines and International Marine in Galveston and Houston for 22 years and attended Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston. Kostas enjoyed gardening, fishing and attending the Greek bazaars and festivals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Olga (Pantelogloy) Giannoulis; sisters, Despina Moshos, Evagelia Martakis; brothers, Elias Giannoulis, Simon Giannoulis, Hilas Giannoulis.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 42 years, Betty Giannoulis; brothers, Georgios Giannoulis and Markelos Giannoulis of Chios, Greece; God daughter, Chelsey Strahan; nieces, Brenda Hoelscher and Sherry Mihailovich; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Father Stelios Sitaras officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bear, Paul Howard, Christopher Kaczia, Colby Kaczia, Carlos Ponce and Butch Unger. Honorary bearer will be Ruben Araujo, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
