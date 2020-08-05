Elizabeth Ann Ewell went to be with the Lord on June 22nd. She was born in Galveston, TX on December 27, 1954.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 49yrs and her children Allen and Mary Beth. She was a Special Olympics Volunteer Coach for about 20 yrs.
The family request in her memory that instead of flowers, donations be made to Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Lupus Foundation. The Service is going to be 2pm on Aug 6 at Champions Church of Christ, 13902 Cutten Road Houston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.