Elizabeth Ann Akins, a longtime resident of La Marque, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. She was born in Blytheville, AR, on July 19, 1930.
Ann was a child of the depression and lost her mother at the tender age of 3. Because of this her early childhood was a hard one. In 1955 she moved to Texas where she married Cecil Perthuis and together they raised 4 children. Ann worked in many fields from medical transcription to full charge bookkeeper. She obtained her Associate of Arts degree in Accounting from College of the Mainland where she was on the Dean List and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Ann’s refusal to let any grass grow under her feet found her dabbling in many creative activities. She was a talented artist and her artwork enchanted almost as many people as her dazzling smile. Ed and Ann married 1991 and shared the remainder of his life together filled with family, love and good times.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of La Marque since the 1950’s, she loved her church life and for the last several years she was in the choir. Ann was a social butterfly always wanting to see people and to be seen; she was impeccably dressed and was very photogenic. Her social life included many events at the Elks Lodge in La Marque.
She made friends easily and usually became known as a determined little ball of fire. In her recent years at Elmcroft Assisted Living the crew often said “Miss Ann’s got game”. This little spitfire was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Cisero Adolphus “CA” McCormick; mother, Eunice McCormick; step-mother, Margaret Parker; husbands, Cecil Perthuis and Edwin Akins; son, Charles “Chuck” Perthuis; granddaughter, Leah Cousins, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Ann is survived by son, Scott Perthuis (Ann Lambousy), daughters; Diana Perthuis and Nancy Perthuis; step-son, David Akins (Judy); step-daughter, Debbie Villarreal (Roxie) and her grandchildren; Jayson Perthuis, Travis Perthuis, Traven Perthuis, Emily Harman (Shane), Brian Villarreal (Erica), Mark Villarreal (Jackie), Michael Akins (Trina) and Aaron Akins and 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Elizabeth Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
