Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.