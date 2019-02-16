September 19, 1951 - December 27, 2018
Michael Wayne Bishop quietly passed away in Lake Elsinore, California on December 27, 2018.
Mike was born in Fairfield, Iowa on September 19, 1951 to Meredith and Gloria Bishop.
The family moved to Galveston, Texas in October of 1959. He attended Saint Mary Cathedral Catholic Elementary School and Kirwin High School in Galveston. He graduated from O'Connell High School in the class of 1969 which was the first graduating class of the newly named high school. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas before joining the U.S. Navy.
In the Navy he served as a Communication Technician aboard ship, aircraft and land bases all over the world including Vietnam, Philippines, Washington D.C and Hawaii.
After serving in the Navy he moved to San Diego, California where he worked at Sony Corporation and later with the Poway Unified School District in Poway, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Paula.
He is survived by his son Brandon (Erica), grandson August, son Robert, sister Marsha Armstrong (Larry), brother George Bishop (Judi), and a niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido, California and the Nuanez Family for the care given to Michael.
Mike asked there be no service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.