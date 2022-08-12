Ronald Dwight Lambright

CLOVER — Pastor Ronald "Ronny" Dwight Lambright was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, pastor, and friend. He left this world for Heaven on August 4, 2022, at age 73, peacefully in his sleep while surrounded by his loving family.

Pastor Ron was born to Elvin and Dolores Lambright on September 8, 1948, in Texas City, TX. He graduated from Nazarene Bible College in 1974 and served as an ordained minister of the Gospel for 57 years. He spent his entire life caring for others and sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he came across. Outside of ministering the Gospel, some of his favorite things were spending time with family and friends, thunderstorms, rooting for the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys, enjoying anything to do with Texas, Whataburger, and traveling.

