Ronald Dwight Lambright

CLOVER — Pastor Ronald "Ronny" Dwight Lambright was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, pastor, and friend. He left this world for Heaven on August 4, 2022, at age 73, peacefully in his sleep while surrounded by his loving family.
Pastor Ron was born to Elvin and Dolores Lambright on September 8, 1948, in Texas City, TX. He graduated from Nazarene Bible College in 1974 and served as an ordained minister of the Gospel for 57 years. He spent his entire life caring for others and sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he came across. Outside of ministering the Gospel, some of his favorite things were spending time with family and friends, thunderstorms, rooting for the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys, enjoying anything to do with Texas, Whataburger, and traveling.
Pastor Ron is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lambright, of Charlotte, NC and children, Michelle Lambright Black (Donald) of Clover, SC, (children Nate, Gaby, and Jayden Dwight) Karen Jordan of Mint Hill, NC (children Tony, Sammy, Jennifer, Jessica, and Chris), Delonna Hartley (Michelle) of Mint Hill, NC (children Hayden, Hannah, Holden, Helena, Harrison, and Hanson) Jason Childress (Amanda) of Denver, NC (children Evie Quinn and Clara), Mitzi Childress of Forest City, NC, and Cyndi Hibberd (Tony) of Forest City, NC (child Caylee), brother, Tommy Lambright (Carla) of Texas, City, TX, sister, Charlotte McNeil (Robert) of Texas City, TX, along with 12 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a church congregation who all love and miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Donna Sue Lambright, of Fort Mill, SC and daughter Cheri' Lambright Young (Freddie) of Fort Mill, SC (children Rosie, Jimmy, and Linda).
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to Freedom Christian Center, Fort Mill, (P.O. Box 1448 Fort Mill, SC 29716) where the funds will be distributed to several ministries that were near and dear to Pastor Ron's heart.
Ron's legacy of love and compassion will continue on for generations through the countless lives he touched.
