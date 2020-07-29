Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Ernest Gamble Sr. was born on July 20, 1952 in Montrose, Arkansas to Eddie and Lucille Gamble. He was a 30 year employee of Galveston County before his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed the simple things in life. Spending time with his family and friends and sitting on his porch. He will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and son, Ernest Gamble, Jr.
His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, Esther Gamble; children, Robert Gamble, Jennifer Gamble and Demetrina Johnson; siblings, Dan Mclead ,George Gamble, Frances Allen Shaw and Mary Gamble; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, Galveston County family and friends.
His homegoing services will begin with a Visitation services on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. followed by his funeral service at 11:00 A.M. all services will be held at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. La Marque.
