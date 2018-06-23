Robert Ward “Bob Quail” White

GALVESTON—Robert Ward “Bob Quail” White age 59 of LaMarque died Thursday June 21, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Lisa Marie Pyne

GALVESTON—Lisa Marie Pyne age 49 of Galveston died Saturday June 23, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Michael Charles Davis

GALVESTON—Michael Charles Davis age 47 of Tiki Island died Thursday June 21, 2018 in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Luke Thomas Pavilonis

GALVESTON—Luke Thomas Pavilonis age 38 of Galveston died Tuesday June 19, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

