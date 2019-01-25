Annie Lin (Alderman) Risinger passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at her home. She was 95 years old. Born May 16, 1923 in Teague Texas to David and LéNere (Sims) Alderman.
Annie Lin worked at Shell Oil several years, where she met her husband, Berry. They were married October 1, 1949. She then worked at Texas A&M University in the Thermo Dynamics Research Center where she retired in 1983, after 28 years. She then ran the family Bowling Center in Galveston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Ellalie, and her beloved husband of 61 years, Berry Alvin Risinger.
She is survived by her devoted son, Duane Risinger and his wife Kai (Nation) Risinger and step-son Davin Nation. Her younger sister Betty Banta and her children Susan, Sara Kate, and William; 2 devoted nieces, Kathy Martin and Mary Howell, her children, Teresa, husband Chance and their children, Ella Lin and Waylan; and James Howell; and numerous relatives and friends.
Annie Lin was an optimist who always saw the good in everyone she met. She was a woman of great integrity. She was a woman many people sought advice and wisdom from, and unerringly made the right decisions in everything she encountered. Her sense of fairness was exemplary.
One of her favorite quotes, a phrase she lived by, was from Mark Twain, “Always do the right thing. It will gratify most people, and astonish the rest.” She was a success in all things big and small. She touched the lives of all people who were close to her.
