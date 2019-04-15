Hall
Funeral services for John Roy Hall will be held today at 6 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street in Galveston with a celebration of life service to follow at the Elks Lodge No. 126 at 1518 23rd St.
Hrubovcak
Mass of Christian burial for Cecilia Hrubovcak will be held today at 11 a.m. at Holy Child Roman Catholic Church under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home.
Salinas
Funeral Mass for Benito Salinas Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.