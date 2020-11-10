Edith Temple

GALVESTON — Edith Temple, 61, departed this life on November 2, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.

Family and Friends will gather to celebrate her life on Thursday, November 12th with a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Temple officiating.

See complete obit and share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com

