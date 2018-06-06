Edward Davis “Davey” Jones, 72, of Omega Bay passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. He was born September 16, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas to Girard and Eula Jones.
Davey was a resident of Omega Bay for 30 years, a veteran in the US Navy serving in the Vietnam War; he was a member of the La Marque Masonic Lodge and was a shop teacher for the La Marque ISD and a history teacher at Hitchcock ISD. Davey was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved his dog Trigger.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Davey is survived by his wife Carole Austin Jones; daughter Karen Mouton and husband Shaun, son Andrew Jones and wife Heather; special son-in-law Sam Morfenski and wife Daniel Marie; step children Rory Austin and husband Danny Snyder, Clay Austin and wife Dallas and Trey Austin; sister Jacqueline Ciaccio and husband Louis and his granddaughters; Jocelyn Jones and Phoebe Mouton and grandson Copeland Jones.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with a Masonic Service at 6:00 p.m.
