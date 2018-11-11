GALVESTON—Mrs. Barbara Jane (Rodriguez) Hartman passed from this life Thursday evening, November 8, 2018, in Galveston.
Barbara lived on island time for 64 years. BOI on Oct. 20, 1954, she graduated from Ball High, earned her Associate Degree from Galveston Community College and worked at American National as a clerk for over 20 years. Barb loved to read anything from a good romance novel to a new cooking recipe. Known by all for her cherry cheesecake, Barb was also an excellent cook. She had an infectious personality that drew people to her house to simply hang out. Being surrounded by her friends and family was her favorite pastime. Seeing her grandchildren and watching them grow made her life complete. She was an unforgettable mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Frank “Bubba” and Billie Jean (Huskey) Rodriguez, Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Ann Brown; grandson, Baby Lou; Dennis Ray Hartman, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Hartman, II (Danielle Rafferty); daughter, Wendy Hartman; brother, Eddie Rodriguez, Jr. (Laura); sisters, Betty Halsell, Wanda Stephens; grandchildren, Dylan, Brooklyn, Brayden, Raelynn and Brentley Hartman, Michelle and Myalee Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with an interment to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
