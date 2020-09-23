Mr. Donald “Donnie” Robert Caldwell transitioned to be with Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Donnie was born on February 12, 1961 to the late Robert and Vera Caldwell in Galveston. He was the youngest of two brothers the late George and Kenneth, Sr, Caldwell.
Donnie was known by “STATS” FOR THE Ball High School “TORS” Athletics Department. Donnie will be truly missed and loved by all.
Viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 starting at 10:00am at the Wynn Funeral Home 602-32nd Street with funeral services starting at 11:00 am.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are REQUIRED given the safety guidelines issued by local and state official due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
