GALVESTON — Agnes R. Patterson, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Mar. 15, 2022, at UTMB in Galveston, TX.
Agnes was born in Galveston, Texas Nov. 21, 1922 to Edna Lewis James and Rayfield Davis. She attended Galveston Public Schools and graduated from Central High School (Class of 1939). Upon graduation she attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. Agnes was employed as a seamstress/tailor for Walter Pyes, Schwartz Clothing, and Piersons, and enjoyed sewing for family and friends. She also loved to play piano, knit, crochet and needlepoint.
Agnes was a lifelong member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. At Wesley, she was a member of the choir, a pianist and organist; she served on the usher board and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Women.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest son Edward L. Mopplis, III. She is survived by her daughters Linda L. Price (Dwayne), Brenda S. Bryant (James), Deborah A. Patterson, CynthiaLynn D. Patterson, and son Richard C. Patterson (Sue). 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and a host of loving friends.
There will be a service celebrating her life at 11:00AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Avenue L, Galveston, TX. Norris Burkley II, Funeral Director
