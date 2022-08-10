LEAGUE CITY — It is with our deepest sorrows that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Gabriel Garcia. Gabriel was born August 1, 1975 in Texas City. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of '94. Gabriel died at his home in League City on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Miroslava G. "Myra" Sanchez; his Great Grandmother Romana Rubio; his Grandmother Constanza Garcia; his Grandfather Vicente Garcia Sr., his Grandfather Eddie Ochoa; his Uncles Sam Cuellar, Paul Martinez; his Cousin Josh Williams, and Uncle and Godfather David Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Staggs Garcia; his parents Vincent and Mona Garcia; his brother Vincent Garcia III, his Nephew Kai Garcia, his Niece Keala Garcia, and his loving extended family and fur babies Everly and Poppy.
While we may never make sense of Gabriel's untimely passing, his life is remembered and will be honored as so much more. He was a long time employee of Cyberonics/LivaNova for the past 20 years. Gabe had an incredible passion for music. He was a talented writer, producer and DJ. He loved playing guitar, and all sports especially basketball. He had the privilege of experiencing the richness of life by traveling the world.
We take great comfort in knowing that Gabriel is now at peace in the presence of our Heavenly Father and our family that preceded him.
Gabriel, you will always be our son, brother, godson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Together our family will mourn you, together we will always love you, we will live for you, and together we will honor you.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Gabriel Garcia on Saturday, August 13, 5:00PM at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6, Santa Fe.
If you or anyone you know is hurting, please reach out and remember, you are not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.