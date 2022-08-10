Gabriel Garcia

LEAGUE CITY — It is with our deepest sorrows that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Gabriel Garcia. Gabriel was born August 1, 1975 in Texas City. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of '94. Gabriel died at his home in League City on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Miroslava G. "Myra" Sanchez; his Great Grandmother Romana Rubio; his Grandmother Constanza Garcia; his Grandfather Vicente Garcia Sr., his Grandfather Eddie Ochoa; his Uncles Sam Cuellar, Paul Martinez; his Cousin Josh Williams, and Uncle and Godfather David Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Staggs Garcia; his parents Vincent and Mona Garcia; his brother Vincent Garcia III, his Nephew Kai Garcia, his Niece Keala Garcia, and his loving extended family and fur babies Everly and Poppy.

