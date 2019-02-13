GALVESTON—
Lloyd Elmer Stinson age 87 of Galveston died Sunday February 3, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Memorial services are 1:00pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Reverend Susan Kennard officiating under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born September 6, 1931 in Wade, Oklahoma to Marvin Ray Stinson and Opal Whitworth Stinson, Lloyd was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a retired Land Investments agent with Shell Oil Company and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sheila Margaret Stinson, son Russell Austin and sister Betty Neighlander; survivors include his daughter Janyce Grizzle and husband Paul; sister Reba Reinberger; granddaughters Colleen Tennyson and husband Jeremy and Katherine “Katt” Smith and husband Curtis; great granddaughter Kira Rene Tennyson and fiancé Josh Vela and great grandson Alexander McGurr.
