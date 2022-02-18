William “Bill” Quiroga, 72, beloved brother, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Jeannie Sealy Hospital in Galveston on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Bill was born on April 23, 1949 in Galveston, Texas, to Jose Angel Quiroga and Josephine Gonzales Quiroga. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Viola Quiroga, Dorothy Quiroga, Yoland Quiroga, Mercedes Garcia Guerrero, Mary Garcia Morales and Guadelupe Garcia Doreck.
He is survived by his loving son Jason William Quiroga; and the love of his life, his two grandchildren; Trenton and Santina Quiroga, his brothers and sisters: Edward Garcia, Richard Garcia and wife Vicky, Joe Quiroga, Jr., George Quirgoa and wife Genia, David Quiroga and wife Julie; Roger (Bo) and wife Denise; and Gipsy Quiroga all of Galveston and C.L. (Butch) Quiroga and wife Bonnie of Bayou Vista. Numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Bill graduated from Ball High School and Lamar University in Beaumont with a degree in Engineering. After graduating, Bill held various jobs around Texas.
Soon after retiring, he decide to run for District 4 Councilman which he won. Bill loved his family and loved being a Councilman for the City of Galveston. Bill loved helping people. If they had a problem, he would be up for the challenge to help.
A memorial service will be held 11:00am on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, located at 1201 23rd Street in Galveston, TX. Visitation will begin at 10:00am.
Bill’s wish was to be cremated. That service will take place at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the gravesite, Section No. 8 in the Garden of Old Rugged Cross.
Bill’s son Jason, grandson Trenton, granddaughter Santina, as well as the family want to thank each and every one for your continuous love, prayers, kindness, and support.
