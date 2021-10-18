Patricia Smith

Patricia Merry Franklin Smith passed away October 16, 2021, in Clear Lake City. Patricia was B.O.I. on January 22, 1934, in Galveston Texas. She was very proud to be born on the island and had so many happy memories of growing up in Galveston.
She graduated from Dominican Academy in 1951. A member of the original Pirateers, Drum & Bugle Corps as well as Athletics, Drama Club and Choir. A resident of La Marque since 1951 and member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a substitute teacher with SFISD, volunteered at Gateway & Visitors Center, and Girl Scouts.She loved all of her family dearly and never stopped trying to take care of us. Mema’s oatmeal cookies were a family staple and always requested for gatherings.
Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Henry Smith, Jr. Also her mother, Eda Rygaard Franklin and Boyce P. Franklin, beloved sister Joyce Charlene Ober and brothers, Boyce Franklin Jr, and James Willis Franklin.
She is survived by her children, Boyce and Salina Smith, Michael and Pam Smith, Brian and Mary Ann Smith, and Darlene and Gerald Cates. She was proud of her grandchildren, Suzanne Brady, Amanda Droit, Dani Smith, Robert Smith, Chris Cates, Chance Smith, Autumn Cates Isbell, Tanner Cates, Erin Van Camp and Scott Sagebiel. And her 13 beautiful great grandchildren, Sister-in-law, Joyce Franklin, Uncle Pete and Mary Lou Rygaard, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Chance Smith, Chris Cates, Tanner Cates, David Ober and Kirk Ober. Honorary Pallbearers will be Colyn Droit, Bobby Van Landingham and Gordon Patterson.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at James Crowder Funeral Home, located at 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 20th, at 10:00am, at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital or the ALS association.
