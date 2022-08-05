TEXAS CITY — Joseph Lloyd Fields, 82 years of age, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on July 26, 2022.
Joe was born on June 6, 1940 in Big Spring, Texas to Hanese and Ted Fields. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Ann Baird in 1959 and farmed cotton on the family farm in Big Spring, Texas. They later moved to Lubbock, Texas where Joe could attend Texas Tech University. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor Degree in Science. During his time in school, he served with the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana as a Staff Sargent. After graduation, Joe and Dolores moved their family to Texas City, Texas, where the love of the Texas Gulf Coast kept them there for the remainder of their lives. Joe retired from Texas City ISD after 36 years of service.
He is preceded in death by parents, Hanese Fowler of Big Spring, Texas and Ted Fields of Arlington, Texas, wife Dolores Baird Fields, brother Wesley Fields of Big Spring, sister Jan Mckaskle of Lubbock, Texas, and brother, Walter Fields of Big Spring, Texas. Survivors include his siblings: Terry Fields of Dallas, Texas and Mary McNab of San Diego, California. His children, Angela King and husband Glynn; Bryan Fields and wife Theresa, Cecile Cann and husband Brion; grandchildren: Amber King, Brittany Fields and fiance' Rick Milligan, Joseph Fields and wife Jaymi, Andrew Fields, Jessica Lewis and husband Quentin, Kayla Cann and Ethan Cann and great-grandchildren Joseph James Lewis, Brylee Lewis and Hudson Milligan. Joe's many hobbies included a love of fishing, growing orchids, gardening, extensive reading, and genealogy. He was an active member of the Galveston and Houston Orchid Society for many years.
Joe specifically requested that there be no funeral services in his honor. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
