Joseph Lloyd Fields

TEXAS CITY — Joseph Lloyd Fields, 82 years of age, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on July 26, 2022.

Joe was born on June 6, 1940 in Big Spring, Texas to Hanese and Ted Fields. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Ann Baird in 1959 and farmed cotton on the family farm in Big Spring, Texas. They later moved to Lubbock, Texas where Joe could attend Texas Tech University. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor Degree in Science. During his time in school, he served with the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana as a Staff Sargent. After graduation, Joe and Dolores moved their family to Texas City, Texas, where the love of the Texas Gulf Coast kept them there for the remainder of their lives. Joe retired from Texas City ISD after 36 years of service.

