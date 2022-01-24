GALVESTON, TX — Essel Leon Woolsey, 93, of Galveston, Texas died on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Woolsey was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 21, 1928. He graduated East High School before enlisting in the United States Army. He served in both Japan and then in the Korean Conflict. After his first military tour, he went on to work for AT&T as a lineman while using the G.I. Bill to attend engineering college in the evenings. Eventually, he rose to the level of an electrical engineer, helping design infrastructure for both microwave communication towers, and, later, fiber optics. Woolsey retired from AT&T after 35 years of service and began traveling the world.
Woolsey is preceded in death by his wife, Janetta Clare Woolsey, who died in 1978. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Maryrine Woolsey and his son, John Woolsey, all of Galveston, Texas. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Alec and Allysondra Woolsey.
Over the years, Woolsey was also a Shriner (Ararat Temple in Kansas City), Freemason, and member of the American Legion.
While born to a family with its roots firmly anchored in the Midwest, he found himself drawn to ancient civilizations and, oddly, opera. In retirement, he traveled the globe with friends, trekking on many adventures including hiking the Great Wall of China, floating the Amazon River, climbing to Machu Picchu in Peru, and so forth.
Music also played an important role in Woolsey's life. From Dixieland to classical opera, he viewed music as an artform — and one to be appreciated. For nearly a decade, he played the cornet for both the Shriners' Big Band Orchestra and the American Legion's marching band.
Quick to laugh, Woolsey relished in sharing stories with others. Whether it be of he and a friend as teenagers hiking canoes into the remote Canadian fishing lakes or his crossing a rope suspension bridge above the Amazon forest under a full moon so close he said, "you'd swear you could almost reach out and brush the surface with your hand." With an appetite for reading much like that of music, one of his favorite stories was how many books he read on a slow troop ship across the Pacific Ocean on the way to Japan.
Woolsey was at peace with his place in life at the end, taking great pleasure in the people he'd met, places he'd visited, and having his family so close.
Due to current COVID-19 conditions, a service for family and friends will be hosted at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation, the family invites you to consider The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
(1) comment
My condolences to the family. He sounds like quite a guy.
