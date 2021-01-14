Linda Kay Steelman

SANTA FE — Linda Steelman 74, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Linda was born in Galveston, Texas where she attended school and she was retired from American Indemnity insurance company.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Steelman Sr, parents Allene Stone and Newton McKinney, brother Roy McKinney, sister Judy Auzston. Linda is survived by her loving son Ronnie Steelman Jr., brother Billy McKinney, niece Phyllis Caldwell and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Linda's Wishes were to be cremated with no services. She will be deeply missed by all.
