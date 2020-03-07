Richard Vargas Chávez was called home on February 27,2020 surrounded by his family. Richard was born on October 6, 1959 in Galveston, TX. He spent over 30 years as a licensed pastor for the C.L.A.D.I.C. organization and several years thereafter as a bus operator with METRO.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maria Chávez, his 4 children, and 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Palms Funeral Home on March 14, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
