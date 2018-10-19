Adrian Esequiel Gonzalez Jr. was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 6, 1994. He gained his Angel Wings on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 24 years young in Webster, Texas.
Adrian is preceded in death by baby cousin, Martin “Marty” Fulton, Aunt Christy N. Rosas, Aunt Patricia “Patty” “Trish” Fulton, Great Great-Grandmother Annie “Anita” Hernandez, Great Grandmother Patricia “Pat” Ann Rosas, “PoPo” Esequiel Gonzalez and his classmate, “Captain America” brother Casey Strom.
Adrian is survived by beloved Fiancé, Anna G. Ramirez of Webster, TX, Mother, Erica “Momma” Penry of Dickinson, TX and support teammate, Adam Ferrer of Texas City, TX; Father, Adrian E. Gonzalez Sr. and wife Kristine of San Marcos, TX; Grandmother, Anna J. Grieger of Dickinson, TX; Grandmother, Sulema Gonzalez of Dickinson, TX; Uncle, Jason G. Grieger and wife Jennifer; Aunt Johnna M. Cone; America Gonzales; Uncle Lyric Gonzales; Aunt Stephanie and husband D.J. Mendoza; Uncle Brian and wife Ramona Gonzalez; Younger Brother’s Jared A. Garcia, Evyn R. Vasquez and Drew Gonzalez; Younger Sister Kameron Gonzalez; Uncle’s Chris Rosas and Mario Rosas; Cousin Shane Rosas and with numerous extended family and best friends he considered family.
Adrian’s had mad love for all heavily involved in his life and even whom he crossed paths with. His passions were the love of his life, coaching Dickinson Little League Baseball, he played baseball, football, soccer and basketball growing up. If and when anything happened to anyone close to him or in his community, he always felt the need to help and do something to make a difference. He was our true “Captain America” and he will be sorely missed but his spirit will be kept alive always #thehypeliveson. Love always and forever “momma”, dad, and your Queen.
Serving as Pallbearers are Chris Rosas, Jared Garcia, Jason Grieger Jr., Tylor Yonkers, Mario Llanos, John Le, Felipe Garcia and Riley Roach. Honorary Pallbearers are Joaquin Herrera Jr., Mario Rosas, Ron George and Nick Maynard.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 11-1:00 p.m., with 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Graveside Services will take place 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Hwy. 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77510 with Minister Lloyd Caldwell Jr. officiating.
