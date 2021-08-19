GALVESTON — GALVESTON Albert Henry Crawford Sr age 93 of Galveston went home to the Lord August 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held August 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with Reverend John Bostock officiating .
Albert was born November 1, 1927 and lived his life in Galveston. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was active in Trinity Episcopal Church training and assigning the altar boys, was an avid supporter of his sons little league and band events. He was active in the Golden Division of the Chamber of Commerce and in UTMB OLIE program and enjoyed casino trips to Coushatta with the group .
"Blondie" retired from the Santa Fe Railroad in 1989 and enjoyed his retirement volunteering at the 1894 Grand Opera House, Tucker Masonic Lodge, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends . He lived his life to the fullest and was loved by family and friends.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lela, and son, Ricky. He is survived by son Albert Jr. (Diana) of Texas City, Texas, grandchildren Benjamin (Krista Mondeel) of McKinney, Texas and Amanda (Jeff) Ploederl of Phoenix, Arizona; Great grand-children Conner and Kennedy Crawford and Braden Carlile of McKinney, TX and Jaiden and Brianna Ploederl of Phoenix, AZ and many other relatives and friends
