GALVESTON—Jeffrey Scott Peters, 55 of Galveston died Thursday September 13, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Jeff was born January 9, 1963 to Nicholas Roy Peters and Janeille Kay Eichelberger. He was the owner and operator of West Bay AC and Heat for the past 22 years. Jeff loved racing. He started racing when he was young with dirt bikes, then moved to motor cross. When he relocated to Texas he started racing in the SCCA driving a bug eye sprite. He collected NASCAR die casts and spent time building models. He enjoyed fishing and slot car racing.
Survivors include his wife Cynthia Dion Anderson Peters; parents Nicholas and Janeille Peters; sister JanMarie Yankovich and nephews, Mattieu Tambourides and Christopher Yankovich.
