Bonnie Olene Hughes, one of the Lord’s true blessings to this world, was brought to life August 24th 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston Texas. Unable to bear another moment without her, the Lord God called this beautiful angel home on the evening of September 27th 2018, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones.
Bonnie O, as many knew her, was a very strong willed, hard-working and positive soul who impacted many people’s lives with her infectious happiness and caregiving personality. Her greatest joy in this world was the health, safety and joy of her beloved family and friends around her. She was so blessed to enjoy the last 35 years of her life with her first and only true love, Bruce Allen Hughes. Bruce and Bonnie’s marriage and life together was a true testimony and example of what love and family looks like.
Miracles created and embraced in her wonderful journey were her children; Ginger Ann Hoke married to Pat Hoke, Johnny Ray Acosta Jr. with wife Connie, sons Brian Hughes and Tom Hughes. Sisters and Brothers include Wayne Rosendahl, Susan and Keith Voll, Michael and Laura Hughes, and many other special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends.
Carrying on her legacy are her many grand-children, Jasmine Riener with her husband Brian Riener, Marshall Sehmann and Courtney, Kelsi Acosta, Johnny Ray Acosta lll. Madison Hoke, Lauren Hughes, Bryce, Clay and Arin McLaren, Melissa and Patrick Dalton, and Michelle Hoke.
Great grand-children include Dayln, Harmony, Ian, Alyssa, Cale, Stella, Jackie, Mason and Scott.
Bonnie is preceded into heaven by her parents George Rosendahl and Dorothy Bauerele Rosendahl.
Bonnie loved Family get togethers, cooking and eating good food, Astros baseball, weekends at Coushatta, painting with her B.Q., tear jerking movies, and the beautiful outdoors.
The world as we know it is forever transformed with the passing of Bonnie and she will be truly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have been in her presence. Please join us in preserving her final wishes to celebrate her life.
The Life Celebration will take place on Saturday, October 6, at 3 p.m., at Crowder Funeral Home-Webster/Clear Lake. 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster, Texas 77598. Ph.281-280-9000.
We want to recognize and thank the staff at M.D. Anderson with a special thanks and love to Cedrick, Miss Sue, Ali, and Maggie, who always showed their love to her.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family suggests that memorials in Bonnie’s name be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, online at: gifts.mdanderson.org (Please specify gifts to go to the Leukemia Department in Bonnie’s name)
