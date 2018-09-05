October 4, 1946 – August 21, 2018
John Brent Lund, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.
John was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and enjoyed fishing, playing pool and spending time with his grandchildren. John was a man of many talents and lived his life to the fullest. He spent many years living in The Bahamas and Galveston Island, enjoying the island lifestyle. He had a laid-back personality, funny sense of humor and was never in a hurry, especially when driving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Galen and Betty Lund.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Sheila Lund; sons, Mark Lund and Matthew Lund, his daughters, Bridget Sharpe and Charmaine Farrington, his cousin Terry Weed Klos, and his many beloved grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held on September 8, 2018, 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 West, Dickinson Texas 77539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.