Paul Garrison Lock age 53 of League City passed away Monday July 6, 2020 at his residence in League City. Funeral services are 2:00pm Friday July 10, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Paul was born June 9, 1967 in Galveston, Texas to Vernon Sterling Lock and Elizabeth Rose “Betty” Chassaniol Lock. He was a 1985 graduate of Ball High School. Paul had caring hands and a caring heart that led him to earn his degree in nursing, a career that he excelled in for the rest of his life. Paul was a devout Christian man. He was baptized at First Baptist Church Galveston where he attended just as soon as his mother brought him home from the hospital. He was involved in all activities throughout his youth and was always a welcomed player on any team in all church sporting events, especially summer camps in Palacios, Texas. Paul was heavily involved in his community, volunteering with the LCIS Robocats and the Robonauts, Girl Scouts, 4-H Club, FFA and the League City Barracudas Swim Team. Paul was a consummate family man. He was a loving and protective husband and father. He excelled at the caretaking of his family. He will be lovingly remembered for his gentle and larger than life presence that spoke kind and wise words of encouragement to his girls. Rest with the angels’ until we see you again.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Betty Lock, a sister, Patricia Powell, a brother William Edwin “Bill” Lock; Aunts Velma McNeil and Dolores (RoRo) Lee. Paul is survived by his wife, Julie Ann “Morgan” Lock and children Calynn, Patricia and Cassandra Lock, all of League City; step mother Marti Lock of League City; sisters Jeanette Pruitt of Galveston and Erin Spence of Friendswood, brother Robert Pruitt and wife Shauna and nephews Nic and Ramsey of Phoenix, AZ; sister in law Suzanne Broussard; nieces Samantha Lock, Mickenzie Lock and Madison Bornemann all of League City; brother in law Frank Reese of Houston; God sons Trey Tester of Dickinson and Travis Tester of Huntsville numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Frank Reese, J.J. Jahn, Jeffery Goza, Chris Dupont, Robert Pruitt, Robert Darst and Matt Hemmelgarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.