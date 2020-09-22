William David Cox, 59, of Hot Springs, AR, passed away September 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Known as David, he was born May 12, 1961, in Galveston, TX to George W. (Bill) and Helen R. (Romayne) Cox.
David attended Galveston’s Ball High School and New Mexico Military Institute. He was an avid athlete in his younger years playing high school football, basketball and water polo. Music was always important to David and he was an accomplished guitar player and played throughout his life.
In his adult years, David joined the SGT community in Hot Springs. This community became David’s home base and the staff and clients were his family. In his years there his life flourished. He lived independently, took on a small part time job and formed lasting friendships. David was a member of the Hot Springs Baptist Church and attended Bible School.
David had a special ability to see the world without judgements and always enjoyed the simple things in life, good meals and fun activities. He will be remembered as faithful, loving, and kind and as someone who made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by the many members of his home community at Small Group Therapy, his parents, and sisters Alison and her husband Rick Grellier (Old Greenwich, CT), Christy (Portland, OR) and Sara (Northampton MA); as well as 2 nieces and 4 nephews.
Due to Covid-19, celebrations of David’s life in both Hot Springs and Galveston will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation either to Small Group Therapy, 311 Whittington Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services of Hot Springs, AR.
