Norma Jean LaPorte, 83, of Texas City passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Emken Linton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Emken Linton Funeral Home.
Norma was born in November 22, 1936 in Texas City, TX. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita McNew and father, Thomas Wesley McNew; mother-in-law, Cecile LaPorte and Pierre LaPorte; husband, Harry Patrick LaPorte Sr; brother-in-law’s, Eric LaPorte, Marvin LaPorte and sister-in-law, Rita Mae Kidder.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia LaPorte; son, Harry LaPorte Jr. and grandson, Rodney LaPorte; brother-in-law’s, Pierre LaPorte Jr. and wife Jean, Lloyd LaPorte and wife Arlene, Fred LaPorte and wife Sandra, LeRoy LaPorte, Carroll LaPorte and numerous nieces and nephews.
