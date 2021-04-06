DICKINSON — On March 16, 2021, Lana Rogers Alston peacefully went to be with Jesus.
Born and raised in Amarillo, TX, Lana was born on Feb. 12, 1947, to Howard and Neta Rogers. On Sep. 1, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart David Alston.
Lana loved Jesus with all of her heart. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Lana was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dr. Gerald Rogers of Amarillo. She is survived by her husband David of Dickinson; her son Brett and his wife Amy of Logan, UT; her daughters Shawna Alston and Keila Tolbert of Dickinson; her son John and his wife Lesley of Prosper, TX; and six beautiful grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Apr. 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Living Faith Outreach Church, 3700 Deats Rd., Dickinson, TX.
