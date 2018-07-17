Housan Gene Harrill, Sr., 90, of Anderson, TX, died peacefully Sunday evening, July 15, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home, 815 S. LaSalle, in Navasota. Funeral services will take place 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Navasota, 301 Church St., with Rev. Clyde Larrabee officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Born on December 9, 1927 in Forest City, NC to Robert C. and Margaret Avris Bowen Harrill, Gene became the head of his household at the age of 15 upon the passing of his father. He joined the United Sates Coast Guard at the age of 17 for one tour. It was on August 10, 1951 the he married Ann Irene McNew. Gene graduated from the University of Maryland and worked in the space program at various locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and California with companies such as Singer-Lind and Hughes Aircraft before settling in League City, TX in 1967.
A lifelong Baptist, Gene was a church deacon/lay preacher and a board member of the Galveston County Baptist Association. He gave weekly sermons to several nursing homes, performed mission work in South America, visited the sic, gave comfort to families and officiated over weddings. He loved the Lord and taught his children the same.
Gene was an exemplary son, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Ann and four siblings, Margaret Watson, Dot Walton, Bobbie Harrill and Jack Harrill.
Survivors include his six children, daughters, Jeannie Felan of San Leon, Karen Fetters and husband Ricky of Anderson and Peggy Sewell and husband Dale of San Leon; sons, Housan Harrill, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Baycliff, David Harrill and wife Sylvia of New Braunfels and Rob Harrill and wife Cyndi of Frisco; grandchildren, Collena Jantzi and husband David of Brenham, Bert Crow of San Leon, David Small and wife Shelly, Sherry Fetters, Sheryl Fetters and husband Joshua, all of Anderson, Richard Fetters of Navasota, Eric Caswell and wife Tabitha of Baycliff, Brittney Sarabia and husband Pablo, Nickalus Harrill and wife Jordan, Heather Harrill and Housan Harrill, all of Frisco as well as numerous great, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials in Gene’s name to Friends of Israel through their website at www.foi.org or the mission fund at your local church, First Baptist Church of Navasota (www.fbcnavasota.org) or Bay Area Church (www.bayarea.church).
You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.
