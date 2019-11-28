Allen Lane Bjerke Sr., 69, passed away in Galveston, Texas with family by his side on November 23, 2019. Allen was born in Galveston, TX on June 13, 1950 to Navaleen Yvonne Bjerke.
He is preceded in death by mother, Navaleen Bjerke; and longtime companion, Brenda Jean Crisp.
Allen is survived by son, Allen Lane Bjerke Jr. and wife Monica; daughter, Sherri Nicole Robins; brothers, Donald Bjerke and wife Judy, Merlin Bjerke, Tommy, Dennis, Walter, Rick and Danny Bjerke; sisters Joy Garza, Carmen Harris and husband Steve, and Yvonne Whittington, 9 grandchildren,13 great- grandchildren, numerous relatives and close friends.
A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City on Saturday, November 30, 2019, visitation at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.
