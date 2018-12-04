Sybil Marie Johnson (Moose) of Dickinson Texas passed away on December 2, 2018 at the age of 87. She was born to Luther and Arizona Sneed in Magnolia Arkansas January 22, 1931. She married her husband of 48 years William Harold Johnson in 1952. They moved to Houston Texas shortly afterward. She was preceded in death by Harold in 2000. Those left to keep her in their memories are daughter Avril Johnson, son William Johnson (Clint), three grandchildren Brandi Hamel, Brittani Johnson, and Jamie Johnson-Burns.
Services are at the South Park Funeral Home, Pearland, Texas at 2:00 PM Thursday Dec. 6th, 2018.
