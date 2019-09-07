Javier Riano, 90, of Texas City, passed away on September 3, 2019, at Oceanview Nursing Home in Texas City, Texas.
Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with a rosary to follow at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Javier Riano was born on December 4, 1928 in Los Angeles, California. He served as a Merchant Marine for 45 years until his honorable discharge. He served during the last few months of World War II from May 23 to August 15, 1945 on the Joseph Priestley. He was also a long-time member of Master, Mates, and Pilots Maritime Union.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcos Riano and Julia Riano (Magaña); and his siblings, Hector Riano, Francisco Riano, and Guadalupe Ferem (Riano).
Survivors include his wife, Leticia Riano (Velasco); his children, Mark Riano, Daniel and Rachel Riano, Julian Riano and Michael Calloway, Hector and Jennifer Riano, and Giselle Rackley (Riano) and Jason Rackley; ten grandchildren, Daniel, Ashton, Rita, Lilliana, Juliana, Dominic, Gemma, Alexis, William, and Joshua and many loving extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Galveston-Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.