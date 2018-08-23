LEAGUE CITY—Mr. Joseph Dean “Joe” Price passed from this life Wednesday evening, August 22, 2018, in Webster.
Born July 26, 1970 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Joe had been a resident of League City since 2007, previously of Friendswood. He had been the manager of Action Towing Company since 1999, attended New Hope Baptist Church and loved racing cars.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Priscilla Price; son, Tyler Jacob Price; parents, William K. Price Sr. and Virginia Jenny (Bias) Price; brothers, William K. Price, Jr. and wife, Daphne, Timothy Price and wife, Shawna; sister, Sheryl D. Price; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at New Hope Baptist Church, 3610 FM 646, Dickinson, with Pastor Richard Sumner officiating. A private cremation will be conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joe’s name to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123-1718. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.