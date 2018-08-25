Beverly Ellen (Crody) O'Brien, 66, passed away on August 21 surrounded by family. Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City, Tx 77591. Visitation is 5-7 pm with services to follow at 7 pm.
Beverly was a resident of Santa Fe for 41 years.
Visit Beverly’s web page at carnesfuneralhome.com
