Daniel N. Cote

Daniel N. Cote, 89, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Loucretia “Lou” Lyon

Loucretia “Lou” Lyon, 86, of Dickinson, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home in Pennsylvania.

Omari Ryan Nolton

Omari Ryan Nolton, 37, of Webster, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Freire Moore

Mrs. Freire Moore of Hitchcock transitioned peacefully in her sleep from earth into eternity.  Services are pending with Mainland Funeral Home. 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.

