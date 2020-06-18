Ed Spruell passed away on June 14, 2020. A native of Bell County, Texas, he was born on the mountain, the youngest of 4 siblings. He served with distinction as an Aerial Engineer in the United States Air Force from 1946 to 1949 through the end of WWII. He received his Bachelors of Science in 1952 with an Agricultural Engineering Degree from Texas A&I at Kingsville (now part of Texas A&M) where he met the love of his life, Fannie Lou Brown, younger sister of his roommate, Lewis Brown. He worked as an agricultural and industrial tractor store manager and salesman across the country from California to Georgia and back for over 35 years before retiring to tend his own garden in Friendswood and patronize the Alvin Opry country music scene.
Ed was a stalwart servant of the Lord beloved for his quick wit, green thumb, sturdy craftsmanship, and authentic love of all things cowboy.
He is survived by Lou Spruell, his loving wife of 68 years; his children, Susan Spruell Miller and Steven Spruell; his grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Sarah Spruell, Bryan Spruell, and Amanda Spruell; as well as his son in law David Miller.
The family will announce his service privately.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Ed’s name to Samaritan’s Purse at
Condolences may be sent to the Spruell family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
