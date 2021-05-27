Patricia Lillith Quaid Deharde

GALVESTON — Patricia Kelley Deharde age 92 of Galveston died Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Clearbrook Crossing in Houston. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Graveside services are 1:00pm Saturday May 29, 2021 at Resthaven Cemetery in Houston.
Patricia Lillith Quaid was born May 1, 1929 in Antlers, Oklahoma to William Jesse Quaid and Grace Dakota Corbett. She married Robert Kelley in March 2, 1945. They resided in Houston at 1903 State Street in the 6th Ward. In 1956, they built a beach camp at Palm Beach on the West end of Galveston Island. In 1963 the family moved to Galveston and built a bar, Kelley's Kool Spot. After Robert's death in 1972, Patricia closed the bar. She married George Deharde in June of 1975. George passed away in 2010.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Witt (husband Edwin Witt) and Charlotte Kelley Larson. Her six grandchildren, Karen Smith, Kristen Smith, Kelley Keefe, Andrea Witt, Christian Frandsen and Lauren Larson and 8 great-grandchildren, Eric, Maddie, Tyler, Bridget, Berlin, Emersen, Ruby and Mahaya. Special friends, Phil Young and Earl Nash.
