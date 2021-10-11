HOUSTON — Paul Hart, 83, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 9, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 9, 1938 in the Bronx, New York to the late Johnny and Bertie Hart. He moved to Texas in 1949 first to Dallas and then to Houston in 1952. He attended San Jacinto High School followed by a few years at the University of Oklahoma where he was in the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He enlisted in the army and served from 1960-1962.
In 1964, while out visiting his brother Teddy Hart in Las Vegas he met a cute little cocktail waitress named Phyllis whom he would later marry and together they would have 2 children and build a wonderful life together for 30 years in Houston followed by 20 plus wonderful years on Tiki Island.
To know Paul was to love him. He never met a stranger in life or in business. He always had a story to tell, a laugh to share, advice to give or the worlds problems to solve. He had numerous friends that he kept in touch with through the years from AZA, high school, college, and business. He was an avid fisherman, amazing storyteller and was a kind and humorous soul.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis. Son Danny his wife Jennifer grandson Jacob. Daughter Jacki and grandson Jace, Daughter Wendy and her son Bill Stanley (Tanya) and great granddaughter Ruby Rae. His brother Teddy Hart (Linda) and sister Ellen Hart (Michael Peck).
He is preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Bertie Hart and numerous lifelong friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1307 N Post Oak Rd on Tuesday October 12th at 11am. Donations can be made to the Bertie Hart Shabbat Sing a long fund at Seven Acres 6200 N Braeswood Houston, TX 77096
