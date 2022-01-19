TEXAS CITY, TX — Eric Alan Reynolds, age 60, of Texas City, Texas passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.
Eric was born on June 1, 1961 in Galveston, Texas to James (Jim) Aubrey Reynolds and Donna Louise (Hutchison) Reynolds.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jim Reynolds and brother, Kevin Reynolds.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Reynolds; his sisters, Jimmie Bergren (Paul) and Dawn Ellis (Dee); his children, Erica Jones (Brian), Yancey Reynolds, Aubrie Reynolds, and Kevin Reynolds; and his grandchildren, Briahna Bruno and Andrew Reynolds.
Eric was loved by everyone he met. He enjoyed being around friends and family every day! He wanted to be the life of every party and he was. He played softball for the "Drifters" for many years, and enjoyed a round of golf in his spare time. He loved cooking for his children and anyone else who visited. His favorite things to make were fish, bbq, chili, and to have crawfish boils. One of the families favorite pastimes was to watch sports and make sports brackets together. Eric was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed watching old westerns, especially ones with "The Duke". He will be remembered for his laughter, his endless love, and his kindness to all of those around him.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, with visitation starting at 5:00pm and funeral services following at 7:00pm at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Jones, Grant Burns, Colin Cole, Mark Rich, Tommy Guinn, Darren Summers, Tom Estep, Jr., Kyle Kirby, Bart Quigley, and Pete Forasiepi.
