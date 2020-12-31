Gracie Mae Bankhead Edwards

LAMARQUE, TX — Ms. Gracie (Bankhead) Edwards was born July 9, 1945 to the late Deacon Walter and Idell Bankhead in Springhill, LA and departed this world on December 26, 2020, a Galveston County resident.
Services will be held on January 2, 2021 at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church with a public viewing at 10:00AM and homegoing celebration starting at 11:00AM. Temperatures will be checked upon entry for those who attend in person.
A small and private burial service will be held at Rising Star Cemetery where Gracie will be laid to rest.
The homegoing celebration will be live streamed on Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodMBChurch/). Family and friends are encouraged to use this option, as they see fit, to keep attendance down given the current pandemic.
