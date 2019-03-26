Perfecta (Dorothy) Ybarra Sierra

Perfecta Ybarra Sierra (Dorothy) passed away Thursday evening, March 21, 2019 at the young age of 85. She was resting peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at her home in Hempstead, Texas.
She is survived by her children: Lita Sierra, Tina Roberts and husband Frank, Andrew Sierra and wife Lisa, Greg Sierra and wife Sylvia, John Sierra and wife Carlene; grandchildren, Charles Welch and wife Laurie, Andrew Sierra Jr., Jaclyn Sierra, and John Paul Sierra; great-grandchildren, Tia, Leilah, Matthew, Lola, Emmy, Alianna, Andrew III, and Keevon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Paul Sierra; parents, Alex and Rachel Ybarra; brothers, Big Joe and Nick Ybarra; sisters, Sylvia Hernandez and Rosie Vela, and her nephew who loved her dearly, Mario Ybarra.
She was born Perfecta Ybarra, April 18, 1933 in Navasota, Texas, to Alex and Rachel Ybarra. They moved to Chappell Hill where she grew up farming. She moved to Galveston Island in 1952 where she met her husband, Louis Paul Sierra. On their first date, they went to see the movie High Noon. Sadly, her husband passed away in 1968, leaving her to raise five children from the ages of 13 on down. She immediately went to work at the Kettle Restaurant as a short order cook and UTMB as a Medical Supply clerk in order to provide for her family.
Dorothy believed in hard work and she enjoyed it more than most could understand. She held two full-time jobs for more than twenty years. Even after retirement, she could not keep still and went back to work full-time again for another three years. She could be heard singing while cooking and often received tips from customers for it. When at home, she would play Tejano music (loudly) while cooking breakfast.
Perfecta was a loving and compassionate person. She was known for always having an open door to her home. If she knew your name, you were a friend; if you were a friend, you were treated like family; if you were family, you were loved. Many people, for many years, sat at her table and enjoyed great meals and conversation. Although she was giving, you could forget about her giving up a game of dominoes.
After she retired in 1994, she returned to Hempstead because she wanted to be near her brothers and sisters. She bought land and built her dream home. There, she continued her tradition of bringing family together over great meals.
Our Mom was such a strong and loving person. If there was something she wanted to accomplish, her determination would see it through. She gave good advice to her kids and grandkids.
A special Thank you to our sister, Lita, who took care of our mother for the last 6 years.
The family would also like to thank the staff of St. Claire’s Home Health Service, Dr. Mark Le and his staff, Ms. Betty Young, Dee Gonzalez, and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness.
Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McWilliams Funeral Home, 706 Bremond St., Hempstead, TX 77445. It will be followed by services from 10:00 a.m.– 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Samuel Alvarado. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery located on Highway 159 in Hempstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.