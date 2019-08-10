GALVESTON—Bunny Zapalac age 77 of Jamaica Beach passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence in Jamaica Beach.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Rabbi Matt Cohen officiating. An Elk’s Memorial Service will precede the funeral at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Houston. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bunny was born April 18, 1942 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Alvin Simmons and Yetta Fine Simmons. She was a very active and vivacious lady who gave of her time and many talents serving the needs of people. She was a volunteer with Defeat Breast Cancer, the Shriners Hospital, Women’s Crisis Center, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Light House Charity Team and Children’s Hospital. Bunny was a great member and successful fund raiser for many worth while organizations that she loved and belonged such as The Red Hat Club where she was the Queen for many years, the Thursday Club, the Jamaica Janes, Friends of Moody Gardens, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks # 126 Fashion Show, the Lions Club and GRW.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Charles Zapalac; sister, Millicent Wolpert; children, Mark Hardy, Lisa Grey, Steve Hardy and Eric Hardy; grandchildren, Jordan Robert Grey, Kathryn Marie Grassmuck, Ryan Hardy, David Hardy, Loren Hardy, Jenna Hardy, McKenzie Hardy, Aidan Hardy and Isabella Hardy; great grandchildren, Dylan Grey, Fisher Grey and Ava Grassmuck.
