TEXAS CITY — Jose E. Varela, Jr. age 62 of Texas City died Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday September 22. 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Rev. Rudy Soto officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a Devotional Service will be held at 7:00pm.
Jose was born July 28, 1959 at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston to Jose E. Varela, Sr. and Margaret Varela. He was a member of Temple Emanuel Christian Church that was his life where he worked with the street ministry. He was a proper man, a man after Gods own Heart always encouraging his family and friends to give their heart to the Lord. He was a devoted father and grandfather always spending time with them and enjoyed taking them to the beach. He was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School and had various jobs throughout his life as a mechanic for Island Transit, Evergreen Helicopter and Walmart, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Jacinto and Maria Buendia
and a brother; Richard Varela.
Survivors include his father; Jose E. Varela, Sr., mother; Margaret Varela, son; Jose E. Varela, III, grandchildren; Jordan, Nicholas, Alyssa, Jose IV, Allana, Alexis and Trey Varela, sisters; Yolanda Lopez and husband Oliverio and Margaret Morris and husband Todd, brothers; Mauricio Varela and wife Iris, Robert Varela, Michael Varela, Sr. and wife Stella and Ronnie Varela and wife Lori. And numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Michael Varela, Sr., Ronnie Varela, Rob Varela, Michael Varela, Jr., Nicholas Varela and Jordan Varela.
